How to withdraw your child from school and tips on homeschooling

AUSTIN (KXAN) — More parents are considering a move to homeschooling, according to the Texas Homeschool Coalition.

“I think the scary thing about homeschooling and what we are worried about is, are we doing a good job? Are we as good as the teachers?” Jennifer Borget said.

Borget currently is trying to decide what she will do this year as COVID-19 cases increase across the state and school districts reopen.

“The idea of going back to school and there being a lot of kids and kind of the unknowns, we just thought homeschooling would be an easier option,” Borget said. She has homeschooled her kids in the past.

The Texas Homeschool Coalition reports that many parents are looking to withdraw their kids and take on the role of teacher themselves.

“We have a tool on our website that people can use to dis-enroll in public school and we have seen a 1,500% increase in the people using that this July compared to last July,” said Tim Lambert, President of Texas Homeschool Coalition.

How can you make the switch?

THSC says you will need to fill out a withdrawal form from your current district and decide on a curriculum before getting started.

“There are so many different ways to approach homeschooling, and it is not a one size fits all, so don’t feel like your homeschool situation needs to look like anyone else,” Borget said. She wrote a how-to guide for parents to start homeschooling, plus a list of curriculum recommendations, and tips on homeschooling a child with a learning difference, like her daughter who has dyslexia.

She has more information, including a list of resources and homeschooling tips, on her website Cherish365.

The THSC set up a website specifically for parents who are making the move to homeschooling during the COVID-19 pandemic.