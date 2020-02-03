Texas K-12 esports teams explode in popularity ahead of this week’s school tech convention

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The number of Texas school districts with esports programs has exploded this school year, growing from about 20 to more than 300 in the span of a few months, according to the Texas Computer Education Association (TCEA).

The group hosts its annual convention this week in Austin, and esports, or competitive gaming, will be a major focus. TCEA will host 19 panels and daily demonstrations of the growing hobby.

“It’s been in colleges for the last few years, and now it’s starting to move down into the high schools and in the middle schools,” said TCEA’s executive director, Lori Gracey.

On KXAN News Today, the president of UT’s esports club explains what the surge in scholastic teams might mean for Longhorn Gaming.