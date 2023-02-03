AUSTIN (Nexstar) — The State Board of Education is changing its mind on “school choice” — voting Thursday to reverse its previous stance of asking Texas lawmakers to reject school vouchers or anything that gives public funding to private schools.

In November, the Republican-majority board voted to encourage lawmakers to stay away from school voucher policies. The item was part of its legislative recommendations, calling on legislators “to reject all attempts to divert public dollars away from public schools in the form of vouchers, an education savings account, taxpayer savings grants, tuition-tax credits, a business franchise tax credit or an insurance premium tax credit, or any other mechanisms that have the effect of reducing funding to public schools.”

Since then, the board expanded its conservative majority by an extra seat. Additionally, top Republican leaders in Texas have ramped up rhetoric around school choice — with Gov. Greg Abbott making his strongest remarks in support of such policies at an event earlier this week.

“That will give all parents the ability to choose the best education option for their child,” Abbott said during a Parent Empowerment Night event in Corpus Christi. “The bottom line is this: this is really about freedom.”

But now, the board appears to be taking a more neutral stance on vouchers, with an 8-5 Thursday vote to remove language against vouchers in the board’s legislative recommendations. It did not explicitly name support for such voucher programs. A final vote on this measure will take place during its Friday meeting.

“There’s going to be a very rich and robust debate over this in the Legislature and because of that, I’ve felt it was appropriate to reconsider this item and let that rich and robust debate happen at the Legislature,” said Kevin Ellis, the board’s chair.

School choice is a broad term often used in the conversation around school vouchers — which essentially give parents state money to send their children to private or charter schools outside of the public education system. Opponents have warned it takes away funding from public education at a time when Texas teachers are leaving in droves. Supporters argue it empowers parents to have more access to options in their kids’ education.

The 15-member education board consists of independently-elected members from across Texas — responsible for setting curriculum standards, managing funding for public schools and approving charter applicants.

