Texas Education Agency issues statewide guidance for safely learning in the fall

The Texas Education Agency released guidelines for safely returning to on-campus instruction in the fall. (Courtesy TEA)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Education Agency released guidelines for a “safe return to on-campus instruction,” including promises to ensure adequate remote learning for parents that wish to keep their children at home.

The agency says these guidelines prioritize the health of students, teachers and staff.

“The guidance laid out today will provide flexibility to both parents and districts to make decisions based on the ever-changing conditions of this public health crisis. The state is and remains committed to providing a high-quality education to all Texas students, while ensuring the health and safety of students, teachers, staff, and families,” Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath said.

According to a release, on-campus learning will be available daily, and parents who opt into remote instruction will not have to commit more than two weeks in advance, so they can make their decision based on local public health data. Remote learners may be asked to commit for the full grading period, however.

Masks will be required in buildings and daily health screenings will be ensured before being allowed on campus, the agency notes. Districts will have the option to set up a “phased-in return” for up to the first three weeks of the school year.

The TEA said it will also be providing tens of millions of PPE supplies and that teachers will have the option to undergo an extensive online training to learn the new optional software, further ensuring success for virtual students.

Additional guidance includes step-by-step support for implementing health and safety measures, case planning for when students test positive for COVID-19 and “operation connectivity,” tools and resources provided by the state to meet the immediate needs for families with poor broadband connections.

