AUSTIN (KXAN) — As students head back to class next week, the Texas Department of Family and Protective Service staff will hand out hundreds of backpacks to children throughout Central Texas.

Partnerships for Children gathers school supplies for children in DFPS care, making sure students have what they need to succeed in school.

Volunteers will hand out about 1,000 backpacks to Child Protective Services workers Monday morning.

“Some of our clients can’t provide all the school supplies for their children. It can be lunch boxes, clothing or any other supplies they need,” said Brenda Jones, DFPS Rainbow Room coordinator, in a press release. “Caseworkers are just really excited to get these backpacks to the kids, so they can get a good start in the new school year.”

Marcus Cantu, community partners coordinator for Partnerships for Children, said unused backpacks from Travis County will go to kids in surrounding areas.

“We want every youth connected to CPS to be prepared and not have to worry about how they are going to start the school year,” Cantu said in the press release.

If you want to help children in need in Travis and surrounding counties, visit the Partnerships for Children’s ‘Get Involved’ section or the ‘Community’ section of DFPS’ website.