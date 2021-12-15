Texans Can Academy helping students decide on life after high school

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A Texas charter school is offering students the chance to pursue their own journeys, including higher education or a career right after graduating.

Chris Flores Mendez is one of those students, he dropped out of school and found himself on the streets.

“In 2018 I pretty much left and made a few mistakes here and there,” said Flores Mendez. “When I reached that point in life to where I was pretty much on the street, pretty much scared every night. It didn’t come off as me accomplishing anything.”

Flores Mendez says his mindset changed when he got to Texans Can Academy. The school offers self-paced four-hour school days and career readiness training to students.

“The beauty of this school is we have a lot of options available to them and it really caters to the needs of the student,” said Adam Burden who teaches principles of construction. “The need for construction workers has raised by almost 18% in the last year or two.”

Students can also receive their OSHA 30 training certificate, which allows students to become construction foremen or safety coordinators. Burden says many jobs are looking for skilled workers and schools like Texans Can Academy are preparing students to enter the workforce sooner with knowledge to perform at a high level.

“Knowing that they walk onto a construction site with their OSHA 30 they don’t have to do any extra training, they don’t have to spend the hours or the money training prospective employee — it is such a huge asset,” said Burden.

Flores Mendez is one of about 190 students who recently completed the OSHA 30 training.

“I am going to use it to my advantage,” said Flores Mendez.

He now hopes to attend ACC after graduation and wants to one day open his own restaurant.