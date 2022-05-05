BASTROP, Texas (KXAN) — Dozens of high school seniors at Bastrop Independent School District are getting ready for interviews today, hoping to be hired by Tesla.

Seniors have been recruited for the past three weeks, and Tesla said they have at least 20 positions available for them, if not more, according to BISD’s associate superintendent Kristi Lee.

According to Tesla’s website, there are still hundreds of open job positions for Giga Texas.

Once hired, Tesla will pay for graduating seniors to attend Austin Community College for seven weeks of training, along with $17 per hour while in classes, Lee said. They would start those classes next month.

She said once they complete their ACC certification, students will earn $18.50 as full-time Tesla employees.

All that begins at the Performing Arts Center on Cedar Street on Thursday, where students will gather at noon for lunch and interview preparations before Tesla recruiters start interviews at 1:30 p.m.

Tesla will choose which students move forward, and they will get a “conditional offer letter and join a variety of celebratory events such as signing days and orientations,” according to a flyer for the program distributed to BISD students.

The high school pipeline to Tesla is part of Gigafactory Texas’ program called the Manufacturing Development Program, according to the informational flyer.

There are some prerequisites for the program, including that students must be 18 by September 1st of their application year, and on track for a spring high school graduation.

