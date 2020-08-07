Teachers spending more out-of-pocket to prepare classroom amid pandemic

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As the school year draws near, teachers are scrambling to fill their classrooms with appropriate materials and supplies conducive to learning amid a pandemic.

It’s well-known that teachers often go out-of-pocket to complete their classrooms with toys, books and learning materials. The pandemic may force them to rethink their purchases, focusing on handy cleaning supplies or reusable items that can be repeatedly washed.

Katie Thompson, a preschool teacher at the Rise School of Austin, said many of her teaching tools and toys for the kids from years past won’t work for the coming semester. She says many items, like soft puppets, can’t be easily disinfected.

“We, as teachers, are hoping to have more supplies to be able to spread kids apart in the classroom and avoid cross contamination of toys,” Thompson said. “I literally have nothing, really. Three toys for 10 kids.”

Teachers and parents alike can find savings by taking advantage of tax-free weekend beginning on Friday and continuing through Sunday. It allows Texans to purchase large quantities of items without the added tax burden.

Qualifying items include school supplies, clothing and footwear, masks and backpacks. The Texas Comptroller is encouraging all taxpayers to practice social distancing while shopping.

Qualifying items can also be purchased online, through telephone, mail or custom order during tax free weekend if:

the item is both delivered, and paid for, by the customer during the exemption; or

the customer orders and pays for the item, and the seller accepts the order during the exemption period for immediate shipment, even if delivery is made after the exemption period ends.

The sales tax holiday goes from Friday, Aug. 7 through Sunday, Aug. 9.

