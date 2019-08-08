Teachers share classroom wish lists in social media campaign to #ClearTheLists

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Teachers around Texas and across the U.S. are posting links to Amazon wish lists on social media in an effort to rally donors to help outfit their classrooms for the upcoming school year.

The social media campaign, powered by the hashtag #ClearTheLists, is gaining steam with the backing of celebrities on Twitter, including the Casey Donahew Band, which set up a GoFundMe page to collect donations and apply them to classroom shopping lists. The band raised more than $50,000 in donations by Thursday morning.

Many teachers are taking up the call themselves, paying it forward by buying things for other teachers.

“I’ve been blessed so far in the amount of teachers that have paid it forward to me,” said Lauren Jones, a third-grade teacher in Round Rock ISD.

Her list is still long, filled with books, flexible seating options and other classroom supplies. Last year, her first year teaching, she spent $2,000 out of pocket to equip her class.

“I did what I needed to do to provide for my kids,” Jones said.

A teacher in east Texas, Courtney Jones (no relation to Lauren), started the movement in early July with a single Facebook page called Support a Teacher, where she encouraged educators to post their wish lists. There are now individual pages for regions and states, and the @ClearTheLists hashtag has taken off on Twitter.

“I couldn’t even quantify how much money has been spent,” Courtney Jones told KXAN, “but I know that over tens of thousands of teachers have received at least one gift off of their list.”

On KXAN News Today, education advocates say while the movement is encouraging, it highlights a big problem with school spending.