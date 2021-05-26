Teachers report students smoking in bathrooms, having sex in stairwell at Manor Senior High School

MANOR, Texas (KXAN) — Sex in the stairwell. Smoking in the bathrooms. Drug deals in the teacher’s work area.

All allegations, from teachers, about student conduct at Manor Senior High School in the Manor Independent School District.

Several teachers weighed in anonymously in a letter sent to the district through the online communication portal. That message was then shared with KXAN.

“We have seen an increase in attendance issues, students roaming the halls, and discipline issues. In the first week alone, we had 3 fights, 2 students having sex in the stairwell, students smoking in the 1st floor restroom, and students making drug deals in the teacher work rooms,” the message reads. “Teachers are making a run to their primary care physicians to request anxiety medication or FMLA paperwork because of the state the campus is in right now and the amount of stress we are all being put under.”

The letter goes on to describe a difficult situation for the staff who feel their hands are tied and are looking for support from their administration.

“As a long time educator for the district, this is the worst I’ve ever seen,” the message reads. “One of the most hostile and dysfunctional work environments ever. There can be no student success if the faculty and staff continue to be treated the way they are being treated.”

In a May 3rd school board meeting, former assistant principal of Manor Senior High School Stephen Torres also described a hostile work environment created by his superiors.

“I’ve been yelled at, spoken down to, constantly interrupted and criticized for building relationships with students and entertaining teacher complaints,” Torres said.

Parents are concerned with the apparent lack of accountability and discipline happening on campus.

Jennifer Torres’ daughter is a senior at Manor Senior High School. She has been filling her mom in on some of the bad behaviors that’s going on among her peers. Despite the distraction, she will be graduating with a 3.9 GPA and will attend the University of Texas in the fall.

“I didn’t realize how bad it was until this last year. Even these last few weeks with how terrible everything has been,” Torres said. “I’m hearing it from my scholar. I’m hearing it from her friends. I’m hearing it from social media and Facebook. But not once has it been addressed at the school level.”

“I want to be able to send my daughter to school and know that she is in a safe environment. But at this point, it wasn’t.” Jennifer Torres, Mom of three Manor ISD Scholars

Torres said she hopes the communication improves from district leadership.

“How are we as parents supposed to get involved and know there is an issue if [the district is] not telling us,” Torres said. “What else is falling through the cracks that we don’t know about? What else is happening? As a parent, I can’t risk that.”

The Manor Independent School District refused to comment on this story despite repeated attempts to address the allegations and describe any plans underway to fix the complaints going into the 2021-22 school year.

The Texas Education Agency said it has fielded eight complaints about the school district this year. Six are currently under investigation. There have been no official complaints specific to Manor Senior High School, however.

