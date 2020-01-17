Teacher Retirement System of Texas to spend at least $326K a month in rent

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A public records request to the Teacher Retirement System of Texas has revealed that the agency will spend at least $326,000 a month in rent for office space in the Indeed Tower.

TRS signed a 10-year lease for three floors of office space at the Indeed Tower, which is scheduled to be completed in 2021, on Sixth Street.

TRS Executive Director Brian Guthrie told KXAN in a prepared statement that because the agency committed early to the Indeed Tower, “we were able to stabilize the rent and negotiate favorable per-construction rates for the 100,000 square feet.”

“Today, 18 months later, those lease rates are well below current rents for comparable space in Austin’s tight rental market,” Guthrie said.

Here’s how the rent breaks down over the length of the lease:

TRS lease summary by kxanwebteam on Scribd