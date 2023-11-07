AUSTIN (KXAN) – The Texas Education Agency said Monday its report ranking the financial health of public school districts and charter schools in the state gave most systems a top grade.

The TEA said school systems are assigned a letter grade and a matching financial management rating.

They are A for Superior Achievement, B for Above Standard Achievement, C for Meets Standard Achievement and F for Substandard Achievement.

According to the TEA, 88% of the 1,192 school systems rated A, 7% rated B, 5% rated C and 1% rated F.

All districts in the Austin area were rated A.

Here is a list of school district FIRST ratings.

And here is a list of charter FIRST ratings.

According to the TEA website, the agency released preliminary 2022-23 FIRST ratings on Aug. 7.

The TEA said the 77th Texas Legislature established FIRST in 2001.