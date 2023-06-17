AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Education Agency is no longer monitoring Round Rock ISD’s board of trustees, the district said Friday.

Round Rock ISD said the end of monitoring was effective immediately.

TEA began monitoring the RRISD board in September 2021 after concerns and misconduct allegations from former board members.

The district said the monitoring decision “indicates that the TEA is satisfied with the progress that has been made.”

“Their decision is a reflection of the collective work of the Board of Trustees to improve their practices and how they serve our community,” Superintendent Hafedh Azaiez said in a release.

A monitor was assigned to the district after the TEA says it received a complaint in early 2020 “alleging that a district trustee engaged in behavior detrimental and counter-productive to the welfare of the district and its students.”

The TEA monitor, former Carroll ISD superintendent David Faltys, was assigned to attend meetings, make recommendations to the board and report back to the TEA on the district’s status, among other duties.

In January 2022, Azaiez was placed on administrative leave following a recommendation from the TEA monitor, pending the outcome of an investigation into the underlying conduct of Azaiez outlined in a protective order issued by a Travis County District Court.

Azaiez was reinstated in March 2022 after an external investigation ended. The TEA also had a separate investigation into Azaiez.

KXAN reached out to TEA for comment on the decision. This article will be updated if a statement is received.