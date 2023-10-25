TAYLOR, Texas (KXAN) -– The Taylor Independent School District Board of Trustees named their lone finalist for superintendent on Tuesday night.

Dr. Jennifer Garcia-Edwardsen will start Nov. 13, the district announced.

She was Chief of Schools at New Braunfels ISD, Deputy Academic Officer at Hays CISD and a teacher, assistant principal and principal in Del Valle ISD.

“We believe Dr. Garcia-Edwardsen’s strong instructional leadership and high expectations will help every student achieve their unique potential. We are excited for the future of our district and community,” Taylor ISD President Marco Ortiz said in the district statement.

Dr. Jennifer Garcia-Edwardsen (Courtesy: Taylor ISD)

“I am truly thrilled and profoundly thankful for the opportunity to serve the Taylor ISD community. Our family is enthusiastic about growing alongside Taylor as we embark on growth and development in the area,” said Garcia-Edwardsen in the statement.

The district said it chose Garcia-Edwardsen from a nationwide search that included a review of 44 applicants.

Dr. Devin Padavil, who had been the superintendent at Taylor ISD since 2021, was hired by Georgetown ISD as its superintendent in August.