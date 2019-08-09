Take your child to one of the back-to-school bashes across Central Texas this weekend

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — It’s the time of year when parents, teachers and students make a beeline for the back-to-school sections of their local grocery stores for backpacks, notebooks, No. 2 pencils, and the works.

This year, Typhoon Texas will host its first back-to-school bash and school donation drive in partnership with Pflugerville ISD.

“It’s like Christmas in August,” said PISD Board of Trustees President Vernagene Mott, while describing the beginning of the new school year. “Making that first day of school exciting and memorable is important.”

Typhoon Texas employees are collecting school supply donations through Sunday, August 11. This weekend, the water park back-to-school bash will feature live music, face painters and balloon artists, mermaid sightings and a fireworks show on Friday night.

Also on Friday, the TexARTS Academy will host a Block Party in Lakeway from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Attendees can enjoy a free dance class, Orange Leaf frozen yogurt meet the teachers and get help registering for the upcoming school year.

On Saturday, Austin’s Parks and Recreation Department will be at the Dove Springs Recreation Center in southeast Austin starting at 9 a.m. for a free back-to-school bash. There will also be a Back-to-School Health and Education Fair happening at the Doris Miller Auditorium in east Austin.