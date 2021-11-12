Substitute shortage causing Round Rock ISD teachers to cover extra classes

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — A big effort is underway to donate to local teachers after a substitute teacher shortage is forcing them to cover extra classes.

In Round Rock Independent School District, a spokesperson says like many districts in the state, RRISD is experiencing a shortage of substitute teachers, and a smaller percentage of those substitutes are accepting jobs. Because of that, teachers have been asked at times to cover classes.

Several Parent Teacher Associations in the district, as well as the Partners in Education Foundation, have been donating $25 gift cards as a thank you to teachers who are helping out. The district says teachers have appreciated this.

Teachers who emailed KXAN say they appreciate the gesture but want to know why the district isn’t compensating them.

Coming up on KXAN News at 10 p.m., Reporter Jennifer Sanders speaks to teachers and explains why state law doesn’t allow the district to compensate them.