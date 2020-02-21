Students blast off in this classroom-turned-spaceship in Round Rock ISD

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Teachers and volunteers used grant money to turn a portable classroom into a spaceship for Brushy Creek Elementary students to explore new worlds.

Parents built a rover for kids at Brushy Creek Elementary to explore space. (KXAN Photo/Chris Davis)

The $2,000 grant from the Round Rock ISD Partners in Education Foundation allowed the school to transform the space into, well, space. Parents built and installed a command center in one half of the room and outfitted the other half to represent the moon. Students can explore in a rover, see the outside of the spaceship and play among the stars.

Teachers call the space a “transformation room.” In the fall, it was converted into a camping area, complete with tents and campfire games; but since Brushy Creek focuses on early science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) work, “we said, well then, let’s create a room where kids can really learn about STEM, be inspired by STEM,” said Susan Putaansuu, a gifted and talented specialist at the school who applied for the grant.

