Student athletes remember beloved Connally High football coach who died Tuesday

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — High school student athletes are posting tributes of Connally High School Coach Todd Schonhar after his death on Monday.
The school district confirmed his passing as it expressed sympathy to Schonhar’s family and those he worked with.
For the past 3.5 years, Todd Schonhar has been a valued and beloved member of the Pflugerville ISD and Connally High School family. We are deeply saddened to hear of his passing and extend our sincerest condolences to Mr. Schonhar’s family and all those he touched throughout his teaching career.Pflugerville Independent School District
Despite viewer tips that suggest Schonhar contracted COVID-19 over winter break outside of school, the district could not confirm nor comment on the status of his personal health.
“I heard everything you said and we will miss you Coach sho…rest easy!” Connally football player McAnthony Everest tweeted.
KXAN is assembling a video tribute for Coach Schonhar which will air in Tuesday’s evening newscasts. If you have any pictures or videos of Schonhar you would like to share, email them to alexc@kxan.com.
