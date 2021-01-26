Student athletes remember beloved Connally High football coach who died Tuesday

Connally High School Assistant Coach Todd Schonhar (pictured in the middle) died Monday. Student athletes are now paying tribute to him.

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — High school student athletes are posting tributes of Connally High School Coach Todd Schonhar after his death on Monday.

The school district confirmed his passing as it expressed sympathy to Schonhar’s family and those he worked with.

For the past 3.5 years, Todd Schonhar has been a valued and beloved member of the Pflugerville ISD and Connally High School family. We are deeply saddened to hear of his passing and extend our sincerest condolences to Mr. Schonhar’s family and all those he touched throughout his teaching career. Pflugerville Independent School District

Despite viewer tips that suggest Schonhar contracted COVID-19 over winter break outside of school, the district could not confirm nor comment on the status of his personal health.

“I heard everything you said and we will miss you Coach sho…rest easy!” Connally football player McAnthony Everest tweeted.

I heard everything you said and we will miss you Coach sho 💔 rest easy! pic.twitter.com/ojI7v3IVQO — McAnthony Everest (@McanthonyE) January 26, 2021

RIP to one of the most hard working coaches out here 🕊 all our work is for you , love you coach 💔 RIP Coach Sho 🙏🏽 — Aden Ramirez 🦾 (@AIRamirez04) January 26, 2021

RIP Coach Sho💔🙏😞



You were a fighter and an amazing person. Gonna miss you cheering us on. Thank you for the opportunity you gave me throughout my years at connally. Love you coach.#RIPCoachSho — Justin Esai Santos (@santos_esai) January 26, 2021

Gone too soon 😔 https://t.co/2Pq4z6EFLh — Millicent Grear (@GrearMillicent) January 26, 2021

KXAN is assembling a video tribute for Coach Schonhar which will air in Tuesday’s evening newscasts. If you have any pictures or videos of Schonhar you would like to share, email them to alexc@kxan.com.

