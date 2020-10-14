Stepping inside Austin Community College’s redesigned facilities at the Highland Campus

A look at the on-campus restaurant that will be part of the new facilities for the culinary arts department as part of Phase 2 of the Highland Campus at Austin Community College. ACC is finalizing construction on this second phase of the campus which used to be a shopping mall. (KXAN Photo/ Alyssa Goard).

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Along Airport Boulevard in north Austin, the sprawling development that used to be the Highland shopping mall is undergoing lots of construction.

Austin Community College has owned the old shopping center for more than two decades, as it has served as their Highland Campus. Now, ACC is finalizing the redesigned facilities as part of Phase 2 of turning the mall into a community college campus.

A look at the newly redeveloped Phase 2 of ACC’s Highland Campus on Oct. 14, 2020 (KXAN Photo/Alyssa Goard)

KXAN was invited on campus to take a look at what the changes include.

Phase 2 of this campus is aimed at bringing in new facilities that offer ACC students hands-on experiences and prepare them for the job market

The redevelopment of this campus was a $152.8 million effort (paid for by a bond voters approved), which covers an area over 415,000 square feet. It includes a Creative Digital Media Center, a Health Sciences/STEM Regional Simulation Center, a Culinary Arts & Hospitality Management Center, a Workforce Center, the new Jacob Fontaine Plaza off Airport Boulevard and space for more continuing education programs.

A “Wet Seal” logo on the floor is one of the few relics from when ACC’s Highland Campus was a shopping mall. October 14, 2020. (KXAN Photo/ Alyssa Goard).

In addition to these new buildings, there are spaces for students to hang out and learn together. Culinary arts updated include an on-campus restaurant, which will give students a chance to practice their skills while also feeding any community members who want to dine there.

Very few reminders of the old shopping mall remain except for a few floor tiles in one entryway, which read “Wet Seal California”—a relic from the clothing store that used to occupy the same space.

ACC’s classes are mostly online now, so construction has been going on while the campus is largely empty. Classes for the district will stay online for the spring semester too, though some departments like Culinary Arts and Advanced Manufacturing will return for certain hands-on classes in the spring. ACC hopes for Phase 2 construction to be done by the summer 2021 when the attached park is finished.

One piece of a mural in an open space within ACC’s Highland Campus sits at the ready to be installed into the larger art piece. October 14, 2020. (KXAN Photo/ Alyssa Goard).

After that is complete, the only things left to redevelop will be the old Dillard’s, the old Macy’s and the mixed-use apartments on site. ACC estimates it will take three to five years to complete all the apartments.

More than a decade in the making

Back in 2010, the district began buying buildings at the mall previously occupied by retail stores like Dillard’s and Macy’s.

The first phase of the ACC Highland Campus opened in 2014 with classrooms, library study areas and the ACCelerator (which ACC says is the country’s largest computer learning lab). In 2014, voters in the ACC district approved bonds including $152.8 million for Phase 2 of the Highland Campus.

In 2015, the Highland Mall closed. The Highland Campus has continued to grow ever since.