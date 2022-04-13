AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas students in some grade levels will begin learning additional Texas history.

The State Board of Education voted April 8 to ‘significantly increase’ Texas History instruction in Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills standards, according to TEA. These Texas-specific standards will expand to kindergarten, first grade, second grade, sixth grade, and eighth grade Texas history is currently taught in grades 4-7.

The SBOE will discuss possible revisions to the TEKS curriculum in June based on grade-level-specific recommendations from social studies work groups. Final revisions could be adopted in November, according to TEA.

If approved, new TEKS standards would be implemented starting in the 2025-26 school year, according to TEA.

Board Chair Keven Ellis said during the April 6 meeting that new standards will “appropriately emphasize the significant role that Texas has had in the growth of our county and also the importance of Texas on the world stage.”

Ellis said though the high school TEKS seems to be “in pretty good shape,” standards for grades 3-8 would look different to be restructured chronologically.

In 2018, a group of educators recommended the board change how students learned Alamo history by removing “heroic defenders who gave their lives there” from the TEKS curriculum and instead of saying “the heroism of the diverse defenders” about the people who died during the siege of the Alamo, according to previous KXAN reporting.