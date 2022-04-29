AUSTIN (KXAN) — The state of Texas could make it harder for teachers to get certified. The State Board of Educator Certification on Friday could change its certification exam.

According to the Texas Tribune, the state certification board said changing the exam teachers need to take would better prepare them and maybe keep them in their jobs longer. Texas has used the Pedagogy and Professional Responsibilities exam since 2002.

It’s a test of 100 multiple choice questions.

The new test is the Educative Teacher Performance Assessment developed by Stanford University.

The edTPA requires student teachers to answer to essay questions, provide a sample lesson plan, a 15-minute video of themselves teaching and a report on their students’ progress.

The State Board of Education will then vote on the exam change in June.

The state would likely begin switching tests over for the 2022-23 school year.