DEL VALLE, Texas (KXAN) — A “non-teaching” staff member was fired from a Del Valle ISD school after a recording device was found in a faculty bathroom, a district spokesperson told KXAN.

The incident happened at the Del Valle Opportunity Center, which is a high school in the district. All recordings were turned over to authorities, the spokesperson said.

“As soon as this information was reported to Del Valle ISD officials, the Del Valle ISD Police immediately started an investigation and requested assistance from all appropriate authorities,” the spokesperson wrote.