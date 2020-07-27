STAAR test requirements waived for Texas 5th, 8th graders; students will move to next grade regardless of scores

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Monday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced that the grade promotion requirement for the State of Texas Assessments of Acadmeic Readiness, or STAAR test, have been waived for students in grades 5 and 8 for the 2020-21 shool year.

This means that students in these grades will move to their next grades no matter what their score on the test is. STAAR scores are usually factored into how Texas schools decide whether or not students will be promoted to the next grade, the state says.

Additionally, the waiver from Governor Abbott says the STAAR test will be given only once next school year, in May, for grades 3-8.