St. Edward’s University to impose staff cuts due to economic impact of COVID-19 pandemic

AUSTIN (KXAN) — In letters to the school community, St Edward’s University President George E. Martin announced that the institution will be imposing cuts to faculty and staff due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Martin met with university employees virtually on Tuesday to explain the challenges the school faces and sent a number of follow-up letters.

In one letter sent Tuesday, Martin said reductions in staff members was the last things the school considered and that they wanted to avoid it if they could, but “there was no other way to balance the budget” in the face of “significant projected revenue decline.” He said the plan for Fiscal Year 2021 avoids a budget deficit that he describes as “a risk that would jeopardize the future of the university.”

The university also had to cancel salary increases scheduled for April 1, had presidents and vice presidents voluntarily reduce their salaries and postponed capital projects.

“Like most other universities around the country, we have been profoundly and negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic in virtually every aspect of operations, from classroom instruction to athletic programs to facility management,” he wrote in another letter. “What may be unique for us, however, is that our Strategic Plan 2022 moves us through our constraints and simultaneously continues investment in the future of our university.”

Another letter shared that the university’s situation is “manageable” but that in looking toward the long term it needs to re-envision divisions, schools and staff structures.

Martin did not elaborate on what positions are being cut. The staff reductions are effective as of May and the letter said vice presidents and divisional leaders would be meeting with the affected staff.

Martin said the university is working on long-term investments such as obtaining grant funding, expanding online graduate programs and “re-imagining the future of key assets such as the university library.”

“Our plan presented to the Board of Trustees last Friday, redeploys the university’s resources to ensure our continued financial strength and long-term viability, as well as the extraordinary educational experience that we have provided to students since the university’s founding by the Congregation of the Holy Cross in 1885,” Martin wrote in his letter to the community.

In April the university announced it would be discontinuing six athletics programs in response to the economic impacts of the pandemic. The men’s and women’s tennis, men’s and women’s golf, men’s soccer and cheer will be cut from the athletic department budget. Cheer will move to a club sport distinction and be funded under the RecWell Department.

Following the cuts to the school’s athletics programs, Martin warned that the university would need to begin bracing for major budget cuts across the board. He said the university has experienced revenue losses of several million dollars as a result of closing campus, moving to a full distance learning model and reimbursing students for expenses like housing, meal plans and parking.