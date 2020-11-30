Spring semester classes will remain virtual at Huston-Tillotson University due to coronavirus pandemic

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Citing ongoing health concerns from the COVID-19 pandemic, classes for the upcoming spring semester will remain virtual for students at Huston-Tillotston University in Austin.

The university’s president and CEO, Colette Pierce Burnette, made that announcement Monday in a letter sent to the school community. She wrote the university based its decision on scientific advice about the expected surge in cases and deaths as well as the anticipated release of a vaccine for the general public next year.

“The safety and health of the entire campus community remain paramount as our top priority,” Pierce Brunette wrote. “Please understand that the decision to be fully online was by no means an easy one. Unfortunately, the key factors leading to our decision for the fall term are still prevalent, and in some cases, even more daunting. Continuing with fully online teaching and learning is the best decision for our campus.”

She reminded students about the online support services that remain available to them during the next semester, including one-on-one virtual tutoring and emergency grants.

Pierce Burnette also shared Huston-Tillotson University will soon provide what she called a “persistence grant” to registered students. She said this will help them with “costs of obtaining an education during such a tumultuous time.” More information will be released later this week, she wrote.

“Continuing with teaching and learning virtually for the spring semester is a crucial step in keeping us healthy, stopping the spread, and defeating the virus so we can all be together soon,” Pierce Burnette said in her letter. “Please remain vigilant in protecting yourselves and your loved ones from the spread of COVID-19 — wear your mask, wash your hands, avoid crowds, and maintain a safe distance.”

Other local higher education institutions are announcing changes for the spring semester because of the ongoing pandemic.

The University of Texas at Austin shared recently that fall 2020 and spring 2021 undergraduate students will be able to choose a total of three classes to be graded on a pass/fail basis without penalty. Students will be able to view their final grades before making the decision, which is entirely optional. Requests for pass/fail selections will begin Jan. 6 and continue through June 15.

UT Austin also detailed how students will be able to participate in study abroad programs again this spring despite COVID-19.