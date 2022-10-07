AUSTIN (KXAN) — Students and staff in several Central Texas school districts get Friday off. The districts made Oct. 7 either a development day for staff or a district holiday for everyone.
The Austin Independent School District reminded parents Thursday it is releasing kids early on Friday afternoon.
Austin ISD will release elementary students at 1:30 p.m., middle school at 2:30 p.m. and high school at 3:30 p.m.
Here are what other school districts in the area are doing Friday.
- Bastrop ISD: student holiday
- Burnet CISD: class as normal
- Del Valle ISD: class as normal
- Dripping Springs ISD: class as normal
- Eanes ISD: student holiday
- Elgin ISD: class as normal
- Georgetown ISD: holiday
- Hays CISD: student holiday
- Hutto ISD: class as normal
- Lake Travis ISD: student holiday
- Leander ISD: class as normal
- Manor ISD: holiday
- Pflugerville ISD: class as normal
- Round Rock ISD: class as normal
- San Marcos CISD: class as normal
- Taylor ISD: holiday
- Wimberley ISD: holiday