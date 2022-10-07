AUSTIN (KXAN) — Students and staff in several Central Texas school districts get Friday off. The districts made Oct. 7 either a development day for staff or a district holiday for everyone.

The Austin Independent School District reminded parents Thursday it is releasing kids early on Friday afternoon.

Austin ISD will release elementary students at 1:30 p.m., middle school at 2:30 p.m. and high school at 3:30 p.m.

Here are what other school districts in the area are doing Friday.