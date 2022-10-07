AUSTIN (KXAN) — Students and staff in several Central Texas school districts get Friday off. The districts made Oct. 7 either a development day for staff or a district holiday for everyone.

The Austin Independent School District reminded parents Thursday it is releasing kids early on Friday afternoon.

Austin ISD will release elementary students at 1:30 p.m., middle school at 2:30 p.m. and high school at 3:30 p.m.

Here are what other school districts in the area are doing Friday.

  • Bastrop ISD: student holiday
  • Burnet CISD: class as normal
  • Del Valle ISD: class as normal
  • Dripping Springs ISD: class as normal
  • Eanes ISD: student holiday
  • Elgin ISD: class as normal
  • Georgetown ISD: holiday
  • Hays CISD: student holiday
  • Hutto ISD: class as normal
  • Lake Travis ISD: student holiday
  • Leander ISD: class as normal
  • Manor ISD: holiday
  • Pflugerville ISD: class as normal
  • Round Rock ISD: class as normal
  • San Marcos CISD: class as normal
  • Taylor ISD: holiday
  • Wimberley ISD: holiday