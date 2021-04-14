Some Anderson High sports programs suspended due to spike in COVID-19 cases

AUSTIN (KXAN) — After seven new confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported at Anderson High School, the Austin Independent School District is suspending some of its sports programs.

The district announced Wednesday that all Anderson High junior varsity, freshman and off-season athletic activities will be suspended for at least two weeks, including practice, play and games.

Those programs will be able to restart on Wednesday, April 28.

As an additional measure, all in-season varsity players at the school are required to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test before participating in any athletic activities, including practice and play. That documentation must be presented to the head coach of each sport, AISD said. They can get tested on or off campus.

The district hosted a mass COVID-19 testing event Wednesday afternoon for students at Anderson and encouraged players to attend. All sports facilities at the school are being disinfected and sanitized, according to AISD, and players in quarantine or in isolation right now must complete their required period before they can participate in any activities.

AISD’s COVID-19 Dashboard shows Anderson High has 30 new exposures in addition to those seven new cases. The district said these cases are still isolated.

The mass testing event, held by drive-thru, was open to Anderson staff and students, including remote learners that were on campus for extracurriculars and/or STAAR testing.