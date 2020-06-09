Social justice groups call for AISD to divest police funds into hiring more social workers

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Four Texas social justice organizations have delivered a letter to the Austin Independent School District superintendent and board of trustees, calling for the district to divest its police department funding.

This comes at a time when aggravated communities across the nation are calling for city administrators to defund local police departments in response to apparent police brutality to people of color.

The Safe and Supportive School Collaborative says the AISD PD puts minority students and those with disabilities at a risk and that those funds would be better invested by hiring and training mental health counselors and social workers.

“There is no evidence to show that adding [school resource officers] actually results in safer schools, according to the Justice Policy Institute. In fact, adding SROs to campuses tend to specifically harm certain student demographics like students of color and students with disabilities,” the letter reads.

The Children’s Defense Fund Texas, Texas Appleseed, Disability Rights Texas and The Earl Carl Institute at Texas Southern University were all undersigned in the three-page letter which shares several examples of negative interactions between students and various school district police departments across Texas.

The organizations argue that students will be impacted by school police department decision-making long after discipline is administered.

“When a student is suspended or expelled, that student misses out on relationship development that promotes pro-social growth and positive life outcomes. By maintaining SROs or other law enforcement mechanisms, districts are placing students with disabilities at a distinct disadvantage,” the letter reads. “This is why we urge AISD to divest from school policing. The district will not only protect students but also save resources.”