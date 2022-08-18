AUSTIN (KXAN) — Thursday morning marks the start of the school year for the Georgetown Independent School District. As kids come back to the classroom, administrators are facing a custodial staffing shortage.

According to district officials, they have less than half (46%) the number of custodians needed to keep their campuses clean.

Over the next few years, student enrollment within Georgetown ISD is expected to grow as the town’s population continues to boom.

To address the issue, the school board of trustees reviewed seven different custodial companies before choosing SSC during its meeting Monday night.

SSC specializes in custodial work at educational facilities and will be assigned to clean elementary campuses within the district.

“Little bit unique to Georgetown is that part of the custodial staff’s duties is being crossing guards at elementary campuses,” Georgetown ISD supportive services director Kirby Campbell said. “That’ll fall under their responsibility as well.”

Since 2015, Lake Travis Independent School District has had a custodial outsourcing contract with SSC.

KXAN reached out to several school districts in our area, with quite a few acknowledging they are down a handful of custodial staff positions.

According to an Austin ISD spokesperson, their district is dealing with several custodian openings.

Wimberley ISD is down seven custodians, and Jarrell ISD is down three.

However, this is not a new challenge as many of these school districts operated with low staff levels last year.