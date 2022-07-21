Round Rock ISD classroom on the first day of the 2021-22 school year (KXAN/Kaitlyn Karmout)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The first day is school is now less than a month away for most local districts, but several are still trying to hire teachers before students return to the classroom.

KXAN reached out to every school district in the Austin metro area to ask how many teacher positions are still vacant at this time.

The map below shows the responses we have received so far, and additional information will be added to the map as we receive it.

Hover over or click on the map to see more information about a specific district. If no information pops up, we have not yet heard back from that district.

Eight percent of teacher positions are still vacant in three of the districts that have responded so far: Georgetown ISD, Taylor ISD and Lockhart ISD.

“We know when people are thinking about where to work, they want to make sure that they’re working at a place that’s going to take good care of them, that is going to offer them opportunities to grow and hold them to high expectations,” said Lockhart ISD Chief of Staff Christina Courson. “And Lockhart ISD has that culture.”

The district, like many others, has increased starting salaries for the new school year and is offering $3,000 sign-on bonuses.

Additionally, Courson says LISD launched a carpooling program for employees more than 10 miles outside of Lockhart to receive $10 a day if they carpool with other employees. The district is also exploring a potential public-private partnership to launch an affordable housing pilot program for employees.

Austin ISD is looking at a similar proposal through a school bond. One of two bond proposals would allocate $50 million to provide affordable housing options for up to 400 teachers.

As of July 11, AISD had 558 teacher vacancies. The district was not able to tell KXAN how many teacher positions it has overall, saying the number is determined by staffing formulas based on enrollment, which is not yet available for the new school year.

Several districts have been hosting job fairs to try to recruit potential teachers. AISD held one this past weekend.

“We want to ensure that our students, when they come back in the fall, they have a qualified teacher in the classroom,” said AISD Assistant Superintendent Norma Castillo. The first day of classes for the district is Aug. 15.

At least two local districts currently have more than 100 teacher vacancies: Leander ISD and Round Rock ISD.

In Leander ISD, that’s 4% of all teacher positions. In addition to job fairs and informational sessions, the district is partnering with Spirit Cultural Exchange, which sponsors international teachers to help them receive visas to work and teach in the U.S.

Two of the districts that have responded to KXAN have filled 100% of teacher positions: Bartlett ISD and Thrall ISD.

Thrall ISD Superintendent Tommy Hooker says his district pays $450 a month toward employees’ health care plans. Meanwhile, Bartlett ISD Superintendent Teddy Clevenger says his district is offering a $1,000 stipend for all new employees and a $1,000 retention stipend for all returning staff.

Lampasas ISD is taking a different approach to try to fill vacancies. Superintendent Chane Rascoe says they are hiring extra teachers before vacancies occur.

“For one campus, in particular, we hired three teachers extra in April, and we ended up losing three teachers by the end of April. And we had to use all those [extras],” Rascoe said. The same thing happened in May. Now, the district is set to begin the new school year with no vacancies and three extra teachers on hand.