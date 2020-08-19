Wimberley ISD prepares for first day of in-person classes

WIMBERLEY, Texas (KXAN) — Wimberley Independent School District is one of the districts across Central Texas that will start the year with some in-person classes.

“Our Pre-K-5th grade kids will have their options to begin with face-to-face on campus,” said Dwain York, Wimberley ISD superintendent.

Students can also take classes online classes.

They can choose synchronous learning with live interaction online or asynchronous without real-time interaction.

“For our grades 6-12 we will be synchronous and asynchronous only until Sept. 8, and then we will have all three options,” York said.

Different options call for special lesson plans. York says teachers have been putting in extra time preparing for the first day.

“Our teachers have been practicing at home, they have been practicing in their classroom,” York said.

The district also reached out to teachers and parents for input after the end of last year.

“Audio was a problem so we bought 300 something headsets for teachers and we bought webcams for their Chromebooks,” York said.

The school will also take a number of safety precautions by adding screens to the desks, which will separate students and the custodians will be cleaning multiple times a day.

“We are using hospital-grade disinfectants,” York said. “We want to have our kids be safe. We want to have a good school year.”

Out of the 2,521 students in the district, 683 students will attend class on two campuses.