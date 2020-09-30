Which Central Texas school districts have the most students back in class, still at home?

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The vast majority of Central Texas school districts are now open for in-person learning and let parents decide if they want to send their students back to campus, or keep them at home.

We reached out to the largest school districts in our area to ask them how many children have returned, and how many are still learning from home.

The results vary drastically by district. Of the districts now open to students, two have as many as 80% on campus, while one has as few as 24%.

The following list appears in order of the school districts which have the greatest percentage of students still learning online to the districts with the fewest percentage of students learning online.

Austin ISD

Campus status: Closed

Timeline: Reopening starts Oct. 5

Students on campus: <751 (<1%) *

Students at home: >74,376 (>99%)*

Round Rock ISD

Campus status: Open

Timeline: Reopened Sept. 15

Students on campus: 11,372 (24%)

Students at home: 36,939 (76%)

Pflugerville ISD

Campus status: Partially open

Timeline: Reopening started Sept. 14

Students on campus: 6,607 (26%)

Students at home: 18,755 (74%)

Leander ISD

Campus status: Partially open

Timeline: Reopening started Sept. 8

Students on campus: 14,770 (36%)

Students at home: 25,477 (64%)

Students hybrid learning: 71 (0.2%)

Hays ISD

Campus status: Open

Timeline: Reopening started Sept. 28

Students on campus: 9,239 (46%)

Students at home: 11,000 (54%)

Eanes ISD

Campus status: Open

Timeline: Reopening started Sept. 8

Students on campus: 4,122 (52%)

Students at home: 3,832 (48%)

Bastrop ISD

Campus status: Open

Timeline: Reopening started Sept. 9

Students on campus: 6,015 (53%)

Students at home: 5,294 (47%)

Lake Travis

Campus status: Open

Timeline: Reopening started Sept. 8

Students on campus: 6,402 (58%)

Students at home: 4,592 (42%)

Georgetown ISD

Campus status: Open

Timeline: Reopening started Sept. 10

Students on campus: 7,171 (61%)*

Students at home: 4,587 (39%)*

Dripping Springs ISD

Campus status: Open

Timeline: Reopening started Sept. 14

Students on campus: 4,517 (63%)

Students at home: 2,657 (37%)

Liberty Hill ISD

Campus status: Open

Timeline: Reopening started Aug. 27

Students on campus: 3,645 (67%)

Students at home: 1,828 (33%)

Fredericksburg ISD

Campus status: Open

Timeline: Reopening started Aug. 24

Students on campus: 2,486 (80%)

Students at home: 621 (20%)

Burnet ISD

Campus status: Open

Timeline: Reopening started Aug. 20

Students on campus: 2,477 (80%)

Students at home: 621 (20%)

Note: *=estimate based on percentage provided by school district without raw numbers