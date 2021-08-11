Virtual learning available for Manor ISD students 12 & younger, applications open today

MANOR, Texas (KXAN) — Students who are 12 and younger are eligible to enroll in the newly-announced virtual learning option at the Manor Independent School District.

Applications for the Virtual Learning Academy will go live at 12 p.m. Wednesday on the Manor ISD website. The district stated families can apply until “capacity is reached.” However, it’s unclear how many spots are available.

Manor ISD will provide virtual learning to this subset of young children because district leaders said they “recognize the need to provide scholars ineligible to receive the vaccine with a temporary alternative to in-person instruction.”

The district shared it will only provide the virtual learning option for the first nine weeks of the new school year.

The virtual learning application will remain open until noon on August 18 or until capacity is reached, the district stated. KXAN is working to learn what that capacity is.

During an interview this week with KXAN, Dr. Andre Spencer, the district’s superintendent, explained how families’ needs factored into this decision.

“We do want to make certain that we are acknowledging that to our community and to our parents, we hear you when you’re saying virtual options, we hear you, and we understand that,” Spencer said. “We want to make certain that we’re providing that option as much as possible.”

He also described what COVID-19 safety protocols the district is putting into place for students returning to in-person classes soon.

“If someone tests positive, we will send out a letter to that individual. We will also send out a letter to all parents and scholars, or anyone else that has come into contact with that individual through our contact tracing,” Spencer explained. “We will update that number on our dashboard so we can make sure we’re being as transparent as possible on the number or cases. We will ask that individual to quarantine, and so that’s something that we’re going to require. For our staff and for our scholars who were contact tracing, who were close contacts with that particular individual, we’re directing them to the CDC website, we’re also directing them to the Austin Public Health website and we’re providing them with as much information as we possibly can so that they can take additional precaution.”