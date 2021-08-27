Set for School: Hutto ISD Superintendent explains it’s latest request of parents, teachers and students

Set for School

by:

Posted: / Updated:
City of Hutto (KXAN Photo)

City of Hutto (KXAN Photo)

HUTTO, Texas (KXAN) — Hutto Independent School district welcomed 8,957 students this school year, all in person and not virtual. Superintendent Dr. Celina Estrada-Thomas says the district is following County guidelines and requiring students and staff wear masks on campus.

The superintendent is also asking parents, students, teachers and staff to inform the Human Resources department if they are vaccinated. “Right now, I do not have a good reading on the number of people vaccinated in our buildings. If you look at the CDC guidelines, it’s a mitigation strategy. It slows down the spread,” said Superintendent Estrada-Thomas.      

The request of vaccination status is voluntary, “it is not required. We are asking for voluntary submission.” The school district says it will use the information to help parents understand the spread of the virus, “It will give our parents a sense of comfort knowing that X percentage of the students and faculty especially in our secondary schools, our middle and high schools are vaccinated,” said Estrada-Thomas.   

To learn more about the Hutto ISD Superintendent click here: https://www.hipponation.org/domain/153

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Tracking the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss