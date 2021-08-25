Set For School: Eanes ISD seeks clarification on enforcing mask mandate at schools

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Eanes ISD Superintendent Dr. Tom Leonard met with school board members to discuss options to enforce the mask mandate in school — and if it has the authority to even do so.

“Right now, we are under the County rule which is a mandate. The trick is enforcement,” said Leonard, who added that if a student shows up without a mask, they’ll still be allowed in.

Superintendent Leonard did not elaborate on ways to enforce the mask mandate but says there are options.

“There are some things that can meet the needs of kids and keep everyone as safe as possible, so we will discuss that with the board,” he said.

Leonard also said he is in constant contact with other superintendents across Texas and their decisions on mask and vaccine mandates. Recently, San Antonio ISD announced it would require all it’s teachers and staff to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

“I think all of us what our staff and teachers to be vaccinated,” he said. “Our situation is this: we believe we have 94-ish percentage or more of our staff vaccinated. I don’t know if I have to require them. They are pretty much there.”