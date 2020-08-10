School starts for some in the Austin area this week

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As the week begins, so does the first major group of Austin area K-12 schools kicking off a new school year. Some of these schools will be starting with in-person learning options and others will offer only online learning for the time being.

Thrall ISD

Thrall ISD in eastern Williamson County will begin the school year on August 10. Students will have the option to either attend school virtually or in-person through a “hybrid model.” These options will be in place until Friday, September 18, at which time students may switch out their choices for the instructional style they prefer. The district says it will reassess on August 28 to see if it needs more time to ease into in-person classes.

IDEA Austin Public Schools

School will start for IDEA campuses in Austin on August 11. The plan is to have students attend class entirely online for the first three weeks. Teachers have the option to teach from their homes or from the classroom on campus, but if they decide to go to campus they must participate in measures to protect against COVID-19 such as temperature checks. Kindergarten students at IDEA are given tablets, 1st grade students up through middle school students are given Chromebook laptops, and high school students are given Dell Laptops. Students who may have difficulty accessing internet at home can also request to be provided with a WiFi hotspot to use.

Leander ISD

School will start for Leander ISD on August 13 and the first three weeks of class will be entirely online. After that point, students can choose between in-person or online learning.

Pflugerville ISD

Pflugerville ISD will also begin the school year on August 13 with the first three weeks of instruction held virtually for the district’s 26,000 students.

After that point, students can either attend school in person or stick to the fully online model.

PfISD says the decision parents make will remain in effect until the end of the quarter. If parents do decide to send their child to school after first selecting online learning, there’s no guarantee they will have the same teacher as they did in online learning the quarter prior.

Lago Vista ISD

Lago Vista ISD also plans to begin the school year with online learning on August 13. Then on September 9, those who requested face-to-face instruction in classrooms can receive it and those students who prefer to continue with online learning can do so. Families that do not have internet access can submit a request form for a WiFi hotspot loaned by the district. Prior to the first day of school, all students will be issued a district-owned iPad, a district planning document states.

It is up to each individual school district to decide when to start the school year. Austin ISD, for example, will not start until September 8. When AISD does start, it plans to offer online classes for at least the first four weeks.