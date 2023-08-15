ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) – The Round Rock Independent School District said all elementary, middle and high schools will begin five minutes earlier in the 2023-24 school year.

According to a July 17 district announcement, the instructional times will be:

Elementary School – 7:35 a.m. to 2:55 p.m.

Middle School – 8:15 a.m. to 3:35 p.m.

High School – 9:00 a.m. to 4:20 p.m.

Elementary Disciplinary Alternative Education Program (EDAEP) – 7:10 a.m. to 2:25 p.m.

Round Rock Opportunity Center (RROC) – 7:25 a.m. to 2:35 p.m.

GOALS Learning Center – 8:35 a.m. to 3:55 p.m.

Start times for Pear and Apple Sessions, VISTA, Together We Can (TWC), Child Development Center(CDC) and Early Childhood Special Education (ECSE) will not change, according to the district.

Updated bus route information for the 2023-2024 school year can be found on SMART Tag and the Transportation website, the district said.

The schedule changes came after the Round Rock Board of Trustees voted in March to add five instructional minutes to each school day.

According to the district, the additional instructional minutes results in two more days of banked minutes, bringing the total to four instructional days’ worth of minutes built in the District’s academic calendar. The district said the banked four days will eliminate the need to make up instructional days or add additional calendar days due to school cancellations caused by inclement weather events.