Round Rock ISD to discuss whether to extend virtual learning another four weeks

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — The Round Rock Independent School District has a decision to make; one that could change students’ fate come Sept. 10.

Board members are considering whether to open campuses after the first four weeks of virtual learning or to extend online classes for another four weeks.

“I just want to be back in school where I can talk to a teacher in person, instead of over Google Meet,” said Round Rock sophomore Reagan Vandergrift. “I understand medical concerns. I understand, my mom works in a doctor’s office. Staying at home, that leads to mental health issues. They asked for our opinion, and they are not listening.”

Parents and students rally Thursday in support of in-person learning. The majority of the signs read “Virtual Learning gets a Failing Grade.”

Vandergrift walked away from her online learning early Thursday morning to rally at Round Rock High School in support of going back to campus.

“I have ADHD. Online schooling has been very hard for me, since I don’t have the teachers at home to keep me on track. I’m also working home alone, because my mom has to go to work. It is really hard to keep myself in track, even when I do take my medicine,” said Vandergrift.

The latest Round Rock parent survey shows 71% of parents elected to keep their students virtual, with a minority 31% hoping to go back to school in-person. Round Rock parent April Brinson is among the 31%.

“We are failing our students, we are failing our parents, and we are failing our tax payers,” said Brinson. “The people who cannot be at school should absolutely have accommodations.”

Brinson and her entire family got COVID-19. Initially, she says she was more than willing to sacrifice her children’s education in order to flatten the curve.

“The curve has been flattened here locally. It’s not that my kids don’t like online schooling. My kids like cotton candy, but I’m a parent. It’s my job to make sure my kids are challenged—school isn’t supposed to be easy,” said Brinson.

Christina Gandara also has children who struggle with online learning.

“Given the numbers are going down… open school,” said Gandara. “Open school safely—I believe that we can do that.”

Thursday’s school board meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. The discussion comes with ‘possible action’ on either extending the virtual learning another four weeks, or beginning a phased-in approach. A phased-in approach would mean only Round Rock families who require in-person learning the most would go back first.