Round Rock ISD school tries out curbside pickup for library books

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Round Rock Independent School District librarians are on a mission to get a book in every student’s hand–without actually touching hands.

One district school is trying out a curbside pickup strategy.

Bags filled with five books each will make their way to 800 students enrolled with Brushy Creek Elementary School through the curbside service.

“It’s my eighth year here, so I know most of the kids, so we’re really trying to focus on giving them books that were their level, that will increase their reading speed and accuracy, and just for the parents to have something to really work on while the kids are at home,” librarian Laurie Kent explained.

Dozens of cars lined up to check out the ‘grab and go’ library Friday. Each bag is personalized with a student’s name.

“They can keep the books for two weeks, but I have a feeling they’ll be back every week,” she said. “We have a trash can that they’re going to put them in, that we can quarantine our books for 72 hours, and then they can come back every week and get five more books.”

Parents and grandparents who showed up say their kids can’t wait to take home some books.

Brushy Creek was the first to use curbside service, and 200 students showed up. The service rolls out to more Round Rock ISD schools Tuesday.