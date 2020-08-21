Round Rock ISD: An inside look at the first day of virtual learning

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Have you ever wondered what the first day of virtual school looks like?

Instead of heading to school, Round Rock ISD students stayed home and logged onto their computers.

Keller Kimble, a third grade student, decided to dress up with his boots, jeans, a blazer — and of course — his cowboy hat.

“I want more summer,” Keller said.

His brother Blaine was excited to make the jump to middle school, but he’s still excited that he gets to see his friends virtually.

“It’s different,” Blaine said.

Round Rock ISD Superintendent Dr. Steve Flores said while it’s great class is back in session, it’s far from normal, but the district is going to make it work.

“It’s an exciting day when we can welcome back our students and teachers for an academic year. Although we started in an anything but traditional way, our educators, staff, and students were ready to take on these new challenges, engage virtually with one another and begin building the relationships that set the tone for a successful year.” Dr. Steve Flores, Round Rock ISD superintendent.

Joined by their classmates and teachers, the first day was spent getting the hang of things, and of course discussing what each student did over the summer.

“I ate ice cream in the middle of the pool because there was an ice cream bar in the pool,” Keller said.

Blaine spent his first day of sixth grade going over how assignments will work.

Logan and Hayley Kimble, the boys’ parents, will have a role along with the teachers this year.

Hayley and Logan Kimble help their son Blaine navigate through virtual learning.

“Make sure we know our sixth grade math still,” Hayley said, as she made sure both boys were following along with their teachers.

Logan says it’s not an ideal situation, but both boys will have to overcome the challenges.

“I think we are really trying to let him try to figure it out and do his own thing, so he can still kind of adjust and grow as a person and not just academically,” Logan said.

Round Rock ISD says they had an equipment issues that caused some problems for about 15 minutes, but once it was reported the issue did not come up again.