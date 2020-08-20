Round Rock administrators talk about keeping tabs on students’ mental health during online school

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — The new school year began Thursday for students in the Round Rock Independent School District.

Like many districts in the Austin area, it’s starting off virtually — with girls and boys listening from home to their teachers’ lessons and not interacting with their classmates or friends like they normally would.

That change because of the pandemic raised questions about how it may affect students and their mental health. Plus, teachers are dealing with a new reality as well as concerns about their own health and safety.

Two administrators from Round Rock ISD will join KXAN’s digital anchor Will DuPree for a virtual conversation Thursday afternoon to talk through some of these topics. Dr. Amy Grosso, the director of behavioral health services, and Dr. LaShanda Lewis, the district’s coordinator for counseling services, will answer questions live at 2 p.m.

People can watch the stream in this story and on the KXAN News Facebook page.