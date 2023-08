Can you guess which member of our KXAN team is who in this back to school quiz?

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As all of the kids in the Austin area and surrounding counties head back to school, it’s time to snap those first-day photos!

As a way to have some fun with our viewers, we decided to ask members of our KXAN team to send us their school photos.

How well do you think you know our KXAN team? Just like in grade school, you will either score an ‘A+,’ ‘B,’ ‘C’ or ‘D.’

We hope you enjoy the guessing game!