Pflugerville superintendent talks virtual learning for its 26,500 students

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — It’s back to school for students in Pflugerville, and superintendent Douglas Killan described the students’ first day back Thursday in one word: fantastic.

“I think staff did a wonderful job,” he said in an interview Friday with KXAN’s Sally Hernandez. “Students were really engaged, and we had parents working on all the tech issues. I think we’ve all become technicians at this point for online learning.”

The first three weeks of the fall semester will be online learning for the district’s 26,500 students, but Killian may extend that option or open up the classrooms for in-person learning.

Killian said one of the biggest challenges moving forward is meeting parents’ and staff members’ expectations for education, and “making our engagement even stronger than last year.”

“We already started getting some feedback from parents that they’re really pleased with some of the work we’ve done, and we’re just going to get better,” he said.

“We’re putting a lot of safety procedures in place,” he added, “but we also want the health experts to weigh in on what we’re doing and whether or not they think that’s safe for kids.”

District officials are also monitoring any surges of COVID-19 cases and seeking guidance from Austin’s Health Authority Dr. Mark Escott.

Killian is not only a superintendent, but he is also a father of three sons, including a high school senior.

“I’ve made the selection to send him back to campus when we have in-person instruction,” he said. “I’ve seen firsthand what we’re doing and the safety measures we are taking.”

Pflugerville ISD officials will have a decision later this month on whether to continue online learning or return to the classroom.