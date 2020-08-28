Pflugerville, Round Rock and Leander ISDs outline phased-in approaches for returning to campus

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Following Thursday school board meetings, three of Central Texas’ largest school districts began making decisions on what to do after the first weeks of virtual learning.

Pflugerville, Leander and Round Rock Independent School Districts each have decided to move forward with a phased-in approach for returning back to campus, but this doesn’t mean every parent who has chosen to send their child back can do so immediately.

“I have six kids in six different grades all trying to use an unreliable internet,” said Lexie, a Leander ISD parent who spoke during Thursday’s board meeting. “My kids were sad and frustrated to learn that they wouldn’t be returning to the classroom, and they’d have to deal with virtual learning again.”

Lexie is among 70% of parents in Leander ISD who chose to send their students back in-person. She says the district’s return-to-learn plan is nearly impossible for parents who have multiple children in different grades.

Leander ISD

Leander ISD’s plan comes in three phases.

Phase 1: Sept. 8 -18

Students in special education

Pre-Kindergarten, Kindergarten, first, sixth and ninth graders

Students without internet access

Children of staff members

Phase 2: Sept. 21 – 25

Phase 1 students

Second, seventh & twelfth graders

Students receiving direct dyslexia services

Phase 3: Sept. 28 – Oct. 8

Phase 1 and 2 students

Third, eighth, and eleventh graders

All other students selecting in-person join on Oct. 5

Round Rock ISD

Round Rock ISD is planning a four-phases approach to returning students to schools.

On Thursday night, board members had a long discussion on how to reopen campuses, and the superintendent intends to leverage the fourth week of virtual learning to put the plan in place.

RRISD staff presented a phased reopening plan to the board during the meeting. The district’s current phase had students start virtual learning on Thursday, Aug. 20. In Phase 2, staff proposed bringing back students in self-contained special education settings starting Thursday, Sept. 10. According to RRISD, that will be about 500 students or 1% of the student population. Parents will be contacted if their student is eligible.

“This is a cautious approach that allows us to serve students who, for a variety of reasons, need to be on campus, but to continue to focus on student and staff safety. If at any time we, with the guidance of our local health authorities, feel we need to move back to an all-virtual setting, we have the ability to do so,” said Superintendent of Schools Steve Flores, Ph.D. “We are working very hard to balance the needs of our families.”

On Sept. 15, students who opt-in for in-person learning can return, while all others stay virtual. That means about 30% of students will be back on campus, RRISD said.

The latest Round Rock parent survey shows about 70% of parents chose to keep their students virtual, with about 30% hoping to go back to school in-person. RRISD says the online learning option will stay for those who choose it.

All members and the superintendent agreed on the plan.

Pflugerville ISD

Pflugerville ISD’s Board of Trustees voted to amend the academic calendar and approve a phased-in plan for returning to on-campus learning.

PfISD will extend its 100% virtual learning through the fourth full week of classes Sept. 10 and has moved a professional development day in March to Friday, Sept. 11. This will give students that day off, and the first possible day for on-campus learning will now be Monday, Sept. 14.

“What the administration would like to do is allow opportunities for on-time hygiene and safety training, as well as planning and preparation for teachers prior to the beginning of the second four-week transition period,” said Brandy Baker Chief Academic & Innovation Officer.

Baker says this would not have an impact on overall instructional days and teacher contract day.

PfISD will launch a phased-in plan up to 25% student capacity for campuses when on-campus learning starts on Sept. 14. This is only for students whose parents have requested that they return for on-campus learning. Those who chose to remain in virtual learning will continue to do so.

If more than 25% of students for a campus have chosen the on-campus option, principals will use a points system to determine students eligible for returning to campus with priority given to students meeting certain criteria including those without internet access at home, students of teachers in the district and special education.

PfISD will communicate with parents via email and phone to inform them if their child will be among the 25% phase-in plan on campuses beginning Sept. 14.

Friday, Sept. 11 – Student Holiday/Staff Development

Begins Monday, Sept. 14

Up to 25% capacity of each campus

Students without internet given priority

Students of teachers & staff given priority

Each of the district’s phased-in approaches still have to be approved by the Texas Education Agency.