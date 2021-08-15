Pflugerville ISD to require masks on campus starting Monday

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — Pflugerville Independent School District will require masks on its campuses for students, faculty and visitors Monday after a temporary restraining order was granted by the courts Friday.

The district is the latest to require masks along with Eanes, Manor and Austin ISD.

Travis County District Court Judge Jan Soifer granted the temporary restraining order against Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order that bans governmental entities and local officials from issuing mask mandates in public schools.

Superintendent Douglas Killian sent a letter to parents Sunday, writing the district “must abide by this latest court mandate” and “no matter the outcome, it has always been the intent of Pflugerville ISD to follow the prevailing law.”

Previously, Pflugerville ISD opted not to mandate masks in schools. Killian cited concerns with the legal standing of Travis County’s mandate. However, the superintendent’s message came prior to the Travis County District Judge’s decision of a temporary restraining order.

The Texas Supreme Court granted stay orders Sunday, temporarily blocking mask mandates issued by local leaders in San Antonio and Dallas. Austin Mayor Steve Adler responded to the Supreme Court ruling, saying it doesn’t rule against orders in place in the Austin Independent School District or for Austin-Travis County.

Killian’s latest letter mentioned the timing of Austin-Travis County’s decision to enact a mask mandate as a hurdle for Pflugerville ISD right before the first day of school.

“On the eve of our district beginning the new school year, we find out that Travis County and the City of Austin have issued this order during the nightly news. While I am happy that they have finally taken many of our families’ pleas to heart, I would have been more pleased to have this action taken as soon as the cases began rising and in a time period in which we would have had time for any legal challenges to work themselves out and provide school districts with a clear path to follow,” the letter reads.