Parents explain importance of remote learning, educator leaves job to work with virtual students

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The new school year for many districts in the Austin area is already underway, and it’s starting off unlike any time in those families’ lives.

The largest districts are holding classes virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and it remains unclear if families will want their children going back to in-person classes when school leaders decide to offer that option.

As part of KXAN’s “Set for School” coverage this week, digital anchor Will DuPree is inviting some parents as well as an educator to share their thoughts Tuesday about kids learning during an ongoing health crisis.

Michael Ota has two children enrolled in school right now, and one of his sons is on the autism spectrum. They are both doing online learning at the moment, and Ota hopes the district will seek extensions to grant remote instruction for a longer period of time. Otherwise, he said his children will remain home until the COVID-19 infection rate is down to a more acceptable level.

Nicole Lee decided to leave her job this school year as an elementary and pre-K teaacher at a local district. She now plans to offer private tutorial support to online learners and stay home with her four-year-old daughter.

Ashley Walker’s daughter is starting kindergarten virtually, which she said was the only option regardless of what the district offered because they have a high-risk person in their household.

These three people will join DuPree for a virtual conversation Tuesday at 2 p.m. to talk about their situations and discuss what issues their families are facing at the start of the school. You can view the live stream in this story or on the KXAN News Facebook page.