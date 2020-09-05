Parents: Does your Austin ISD student need help getting WiFi or devices? Here’s how

AUSTIN (KXAN) — If your child’s online learning is hitting snags due to lack of access to technology, Austin ISD has introduced three ways of requesting help getting it.

Through its ongoing “Open for Learning” initiative, Austin ISD is making it easier for district parents and families to request WiFi hotspots for internet access and devices to utilize it.

The three options are:

Online form — Families can visit the Parent Cloud at my.AustinISD.org and search for “technology distribution” to find a link to the request form. Paper form — These forms, the district says, are available at all computer curbside locations. By phone — Technology can be requested by calling the front office of your child’s school or the Austin ISD Family Support Line at (512) 414-9187.

All parents who request technology will be contacted by a school representative to make sure needs are met, Austin ISD says.

For all the latest Austin ISD updates as the semester continues, visit AustinISD.org/openforlearning.