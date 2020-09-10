Leander elementary schoolers see ‘inappropriate sexual content’ in Zoom-bombing

LEANDER, Texas (KXAN) — Fourth grade students at a Leander school were exposed to “inappropriate sexual content” during a Zoom call Wednesday.

River Ridge Elementary School Principal Shelley Roberts sent a letter to families about what happened. She said the teacher admitted a person using a student’s name into the class, and the “inappropriate sexual content was displayed for about a minute before the teacher was alerted and ended the meeting.”

“As a principal, I am heartbroken that any of my students, families or staff had to experience this situation,” Roberts wrote. “We ask you to join us in reminding our children about the safety risks that occur when sharing information such as classroom links and passwords.”

Staff notified law enforcement and began investigating, Roberts said. She added that affected families have been contacted.

Leader ISD began allowing some students back to school Tuesday. It’s currently at 25% capacity, with students in select grades returning to in-person learning. Fourth graders are not among those slated to go back yet.

Other school districts in Texas have had similar “Zoom-bombing” experiences, including three incidents at the end of August at Marble Falls Middle school and another instance at that same school last week where a pornographic picture was flashed on screen. Earlier this year the University of Texas experienced a situation where someone disrupted a meeting with racial slurs, and even the Texas Workforce Commission was not immune when someone disrupted a meeting in April.