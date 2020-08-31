Lake Travis ISD to discuss back-to-campus plans, including phased-in approach

LAKE TRAVIS, Texas (KXAN) — In a special-called meeting Monday night, the Lake Travis Independent School District Board of Trustees is expected to discuss and possibly take action on back-to-campus plans.

Items up for discussion listed in the Aug. 31 agenda include options for a phased-in approach to opening on-campus learning. Those options would be based on recommendations by Austin Public Health, according to the agenda.

Another item up for discussion and possible action include a Texas Education Agency waiver to extend the back-to-school transition period. This could delay in-person learning a few more weeks.

Some parents have organized a prayer circle outside the building where the meeting is being held. They will be praying for in-person learning to resume.

The board meeting is set to take place at 6 p.m. at the Educational Development Center on RR 620 North.