‘It was a really hard decision’: Hays CISD parents choose what class will look like for their kids this fall

HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Tuesday marked the original deadline for families in Hays County to decide whether or not to send their child back to school for in-person learning Sept. 28.

All students will be virtual for the first three weeks of class, starting Sept. 8. Now, Hays Consolidated Independent School District says it will accept commitment forms until Aug. 25.

For Holly Mommaerts, a substitute teacher, accommodating virtual learning for her second grader in the spring wasn’t so difficult.

The Mommaerts family has opted to keep their daughter, Abigail, in virtual classes — at least through the first grading period at Hays CISD. (Courtesy: Holly Mommaerts)

“My husband works from home, so we both are home all day long everyday,” Mommaerts said.

But when it came time to fill out Hays CISD’s commitment form for third grade, there was another reason she and her husband, Roger, chose to keep Abigail online.

“Roger has had brain cancer three times, and so he has a compromised immune system, and so therefore that’s the main reason why we’re doing virtual learning,” she said.

Tiffany Koch opted for in-person learning for her incoming third grader starting Sept. 28.

“It was a really hard decision,” Koch said. “Both my husband and I work, so also handling that. Can we juggle that with still giving her a good education and being good at our jobs?”

Even with a confirmed COVID-case at Thrall ISD, the former high school math teacher says she’s still willing to give it a shot.

“Who knows a year from now if we’re still going to be in this situation? So, to us it was part of learning how to live with coronavirus and trying this out. We’re going to try in-person,” Koch said.

“I will tell you that we are certainly learning from other districts and, you know, I would be, I’d be certainly open to any of the challenges that they faced and incorporating it into our plan,” said Jeri Skrochi, Hays CISD safety and security director.

Tiffany Koch says her daughter, Bailey, wanted to go back to campus at Negley Elementary, but it was still a tough decision for the family to make. (Courtesy: Tiffany Koch)

Skrochi says they are constantly adjusting their safety plan, which currently calls for a trained COVID-19 response team for each campus. That includes head custodian and administrators to help with communicating and contact tracing.

Koch and the Mommaerts are also glad the school district is allowing them to change their preference for each grading period.

“To have that flexibility to change our minds when we see how things are working for our family or how the pandemic is playing out in our community, that we’re really grateful to have that choice,” Koch said.

“If this all clears up and numbers go down and things get safer, I would totally put her back in person as soon as we can,” said Mommaerts.

A spokesperson for Hays CISD says so far, about 64% of families have submitted their commitment forms, with about half opting to stay home and half opting to send their child back to campus.